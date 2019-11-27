CCIA Welcomes the European Parliament’s Confirmation Vote on New European Commission

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today the European Parliament formally approved the new European Commissioners. The new Commission, led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will take office on December 1 for a five year term.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association recently offered recommendations on how technology can help solve Europe’s major societal challenges.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We look forward to working with the new European Commission to ensure that Europe remains an innovative, competitive and attractive place to start a business, invest, and live. Technology will be key to help solve societal challenges such as climate change and aging populations and to boost Europe’s global competitiveness. We encourage the new decision-makers to first assess the impact of all the recent EU legislation and then ensure that all future legislation is evidence-based, proportionate and future-proof.”



