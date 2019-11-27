USTR Announces Plans To Issue Report On French Digital Tax Next Week

Washington — The United States Trade Representative issued an update Wednesday on its Section 301 investigation into the French digital tax, saying the report would be issued Monday. This follows a reported 90 day pause between U.S. and French officials reached alongside the G7 Summit earlier this year.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the U.S. Trade Representative in August in response to the USTR’s query on the French digital tax.

CCIA’s COO Matt Schruers testified before USTR in August that these sort of digital taxes discriminate against sectors of the U.S. economy and may violate existing trade commitments.

The following can be attributed to Schruers:

“We appreciate the USTR’s investigation into this discriminatory tax aimed at U.S. companies. We look forward to reviewing the report and action resulting from the investigation. France’s substantive departure from international tax norms invites other trading partners to similarly disregard their international commitments and move forward with their own proposed taxes. A timely, proportionate and impactful response is needed by the U.S. to send a message that our trading partners may not single out American enterprises for discriminatory treatment.”

