CCIA Announces Leadership Changes 

Washington — The President & CEO of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, Ed Black, announced plans to retire as of December 31, after helming the international tech trade association since 1995. CCIA’s COO Matt Schruers will be promoted to President, by a vote of the association’s board of directors earlier this month.

Black will continue to serve on CCIA’s Board as CEO Emeritus, and will remain active as a senior advisor to the association. Black came to CCIA after working in the private practice of law following his service with two Members of Congress and several Secretaries of State and Commerce.

A tireless advocate for the association’s mission of “open markets, open systems, and open networks,” Black has championed free market competition in technology markets for over 30 years. CCIA has continued to advocate for a competitive tech industry that benefits companies, consumers and economic growth with offices in DC and since 2009 in Brussels. Black has been a trusted voice in the media and by European and US regulators during the Microsoft case, appearing on CNN and PBS’s Newshour, and continues to be a regular contributor to those in the media covering industry and national affairs.

While always a strong believer in the positive, empowering potential of this innovation centered industry, he was also an early critic, warning of the need to prevent the misuse of and dangers from technology deployed by those of ill will. Black has continued advocating for policies that enhance free speech, access to information and substantive fact-based decision making.

The following can be attributed to Black:

“It has been an honor and pleasure helping a dynamic creative industry grow, engage, and adjust to the policy world in ways that have provided the law and policy foundations to build an innovation-based economy that has created jobs, expanded knowledge and empowered billions of people in the US and around the globe. The opportunities and challenges going forward have never been greater, and I would be hesitant to step aside if I were not excited and confident that CCIA’s mission would be in good hands. Matt Schruers and the excellent team he helped me build is well equipped to lead CCIA and help our members make positive contributions to our society.”

Schruers joined CCIA in 2005 from private practice, where he specialized in intellectual property, intermediary liability law, antitrust, and regulatory and appellate litigation. A frequent commentator on technology law and policy, Schruers testified before the House Judiciary Committee on competition matters earlier this year. He has also served as an adjunct professor for over 10 years, teaching courses on intellectual property and internet law at the Georgetown University Law Center and Graduate School, and American University Washington College of Law.

