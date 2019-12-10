CCIA Welcomes Agreement on USMCA

Washington — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced an agreement was reached with the U.S. Trade Representative to move forward with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and bring the trade agreement to a vote.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for open markets and free trade since 1972 and had engaged in advocacy with House and Senate leaders, asking them to support the USMCA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Ed Black:

“CCIA applauds the work of USTR and House Democrats to negotiate a deal to move USMCA forward. The USMCA is a welcome update to the NAFTA agreement that was negotiated in the infancy of the commercial Internet. With so many traditional businesses relying on the internet to deliver products and services globally, these provisions help boost future economic growth across multiple sectors.”

“The provisions in the new agreement will ensure that North American trade rules reflect the current digitalised economy, and we encourage swift action in Congress to implement this agreement.”