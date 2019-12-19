CCIA Welcomes House Vote on USMCA

Washington – The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation implementing the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement into U.S. law. The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation in the new year.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association applauds passage of the USMCA in the House and commends the bipartisan efforts to update the agreement for the 21st century.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Ed Black:

“The North American Free Trade Agreement received a welcomed update in the form of USMCA, bringing the agreement into the digital age with strong rules that are critical to the continued growth of the Internet economy. We applaud House Leadership for working with the Administration to get a deal, and the House of Representatives for their votes today. We encourage the Senate to move quickly in the new year on USMCA.”