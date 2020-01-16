CCIA Welcomes Senate Vote on USMCA

Washington – The U.S. Senate has passed legislation implementing the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement into U.S. law.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association applauds passage of the USMCA in Congress and commends the bipartisan efforts to update the agreement for the 21st century.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The North American Free Trade Agreement will receive a welcomed update in the form of USMCA. The parties are bringing North American commerce into the digital age with robust rules that will prove critical to the continued growth of the Internet economy.”

