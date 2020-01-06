CCIA Seeks Strong U.S. Response in French Digital Tax Investigation

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments and will testify at a hearing Tuesday before the Office of the United States Trade Representative calling for a strong U.S. response to the French digital services tax. USTR is soliciting input from the public in the next stage of its Section 301 investigation into France’s digital services tax, following its release of the report in December.

Last December, USTR released its report following its investigation into the French digital tax, concluding that the tax was discriminatory against U.S. digital firms. The agency is currently considering what remedial tools at its disposal under Section 301 to use as a response following the report’s conclusions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We need to make clear that undermining multilateral efforts at global tax reform with unilateral, discriminatory taxes will have consequences. CCIA appreciates USTR’s investigation into the French digital tax and its careful consideration of remedies aimed at changing the behavior of partners violating their commitments.”

CCIA previously filed comments with the U.S. Trade Representative in August in response to the USTR’s query on the French digital tax. CCIA’s COO Matt Schruers testified before USTR in August that these sort of digital taxes discriminate against sectors of the U.S. economy and may violate existing trade commitments.

For media inquiries, please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org