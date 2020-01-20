CCIA shares Artificial Intelligence recommendations with European Commission leaders

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has sent a letter to the European Commission with its recommendations for the EU’s forthcoming AI framework. CCIA urged that the EU framework ensures that AI will be truly beneficial to European consumers, businesses, researchers and governments.

CCIA Vice President Christian Borggreen recommended targeted regulatory intervention rather than a one-size-fits-all. He said that to avoid limiting AI’s potential and development in Europe, regulatory action should be risk-based and focus on the most sensitive types of AI applications and sectors, e.g. public health.

The European Commission is expected to publish a white paper and a public consultation in February, which will later be followed by a regulatory framework.

