CCIA Welcomes Countries’ Commitment to Achieve Global Tax Reform in 2020, Warns against Unilateral Taxes

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today the OECD Secretariat published the Statement by the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy. In the document “members of the Inclusive Framework affirm their commitment to reach an agreement on a consensus-based solution by the end of 2020.” They intend “to reach agreement on the key policy features of the solution” already in “early July”.

The statement also notes that “critical policy differences remain which will have to be resolved”, e.g. pertaining to the companies within scope.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the progress achieved by the Inclusive Framework countries. We encourage countries to deliver on their commitment to achieve a long-term, consensus-based global solution — which doesn’t ringfence the digital economy — this year. CCIA has long been a supporter of global tax reform and we filed comments on Pillar 1 of the OECD Secretariat’s proposal last November.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and Head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We welcome the progress made and countries’ commitment to achieve a consensus-based global tax solution by year’s end. We urge countries to pause unilateral tax plans and instead pursue a more ambitious, global tax reform.”

