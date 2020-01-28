CCIA Welcomes New Member Eventbrite

Brussels, BELGIUM — Eventbrite, a global ticketing and event technology platform, has joined the Computer & Communications Industry Association. The popular service enables users to create, promote and find events.

CCIA is an international nonprofit tech trade association that advocates for innovation and competitive conditions for the tech industry. CCIA opened its Washington office in 1972 and Brussels office in 2009.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We are excited to welcome Eventbrite as our newest member and grateful that they will support our work for better digital policy in Europe. Eventbrite offers online tools to help people organize, find and attend events ranging from a concert or charity event to professional conferences.”

