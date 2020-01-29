CCIA Welcomes Signing of USMCA

Washington – The President has signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law this morning. This follows historic bipartisan votes in both the House and Senate in December and earlier this month.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for open markets and free and open trade since 1972.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA applauds the Administration and members of Congress that worked to get USMCA across the finish line. This bipartisan modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement for the digital age is a win across the board and sets the standard for trade agreements going forward.”

Canada is expected to ratify the new trade agreement in the upcoming weeks.

