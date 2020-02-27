EU, News & Events

CCIA Applauds Launch of OECD AI Observatory

BY Heather Greenfield
February 27, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) launched the OECD Policy Observatory on AI. The Observatory is an online portal that will serve as a public education tool and resource for policymakers in the AI governance space. This builds upon prior efforts such as the OECD AI Principles released last May, and endorsed by G20 Ministers in June 2019.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“Global cooperation and multi-stakeholder discussions on AI governance is critical as both industry and policymakers seek to foster innovation while retaining trust in these technologies. Organizations like the OECD can help and the Observatory promises to serve as a value tool as discussions on these issues progress.”

For additional background information, please see CCIA’s Rachael Stelly’s Project DisCo blog post.

 

