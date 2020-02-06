CCIA Identifies IP-Related Digital Trade Barriers In USTR Filing

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative today requesting that they identify IP-related digital trade barriers in its annual report on other countries’ IP policies that present market access barriers to U.S. industries. New barriers cited in CCIA’s comments include Europe’s recently enacted Copyright Directive and policies pursued by India that pose significant negative consequences for the digital economy and depart from global norms.

CCIA has filed a request to testify at the February 26 public hearing regarding the 2020 Special 301 Report.

CCIA has advocated against protectionist IP policies for more than 25 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“In markets around the world, regulations framed as intellectual property rules are doing the opposite of promoting innovation. They are undermining users’ abilities to reach innovative services, and denying market opportunities to US exporters. It is critical that USTR identifies such policies that restrict market access in its Special 301 Report.”