CCIA, INCOMPAS Offer Comments On FCC’s Proposed C-Band Spectrum Auction

Washington — In response to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s recent announcement of a proposed public auction of valuable C-band spectrum, the Computer & Communications Industry Association co-authored a letter to the FCC Wednesday. CCIA and INCOMPAS applauded Chairman Pai’s decision to re-allocate this band of spectrum, which is especially valuable for developing 5G wireless networks.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We welcome the decision to hold a public auction to promote transparency and fairness in the process. We would urge the FCC to include rules in the auction that limit how much spectrum any one entity can acquire to ensure fairness and competition in the 5G market.”