CCIA Submits Comments, Testified Before USTR On Fair Use In South Africa

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Today the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a post-hearing brief to the U.S. Trade Representative for its review of South Africa’s copyright law.

Last month, CCIA’s Ali Sternburg testified before USTR expressing support for South Africa’s proposed fair use exception. A CCIA study demonstrated that fair use industries account for 16% of the U.S. economy, employ 1 in 8 workers, and contribute $2.8 trillion to GDP.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“It is in the U.S. economic interest for our trading partners to adopt innovation-promoting principles like fair use. Fair use has been critical for the United States’ own digital economy. Harmonizing these rules enables cross-border trade and empowers other countries’ own domestic digital economy in ways that benefit consumers.”