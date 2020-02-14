CCIA Submits Comments to WIPO on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property

Washington — Today the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on its draft issues paper on artificial intelligence and intellectual property. CCIA previously filed several other recent submissions on the intersection of AI and IP with the USPTO: (1) on patenting AI inventions in November; and (2) on IP protection for AI innovation, including copyrights and trademarks, in January.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Artificial intelligence can provide new opportunities to address pressing problems, promote growth and encourage innovation. To ensure this remains possible, it’s extremely important to provide balanced intellectual property protections for AI innovations.”