News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA To Testify At USTR’s Special 301 Hearing

BY Heather Greenfield
February 26, 2020

Washington — Computer & Communications Industry Association policy counsel Rachael Stelly will testify at a USTR hearing today on what should be included in its annual Special 301 report identifying foreign countries’ IP policies that present market access barriers to U.S. industries. CCIA filed comments with USTR earlier this month, citing barriers such as Europe’s recently enacted Copyright Directive and policies pursued by India that pose significant negative consequences for the digital economy and depart from global norms.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Increasingly, U.S. digital exporters encounter regulations abroad that are framed as intellectual property rules but which do the opposite of promoting innovation. These regulations are undermining users’ abilities to reach innovative services, and blocking market opportunities to U.S. exporters. It is critical that USTR identify these market access barriers in its Special 301 Report.”

 

