CCIA Welcomes EU Digital Strategies

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today released several documents setting out the EU’s policy approach on everything digital. The European Commission President also published an op-ed on “Shaping Europe’s digital future.”

The White Paper on Artificial Intelligence released today sets out policy options on how to promote the uptake of AI while addressing the associated risks. One option includes a mandatory testing of so-called ‘high risk’ AI applications before they can be introduced in the EU. Earlier this year, CCIA shared our recommendations on AI.

The Data Strategy sets out a range of policy options to make data available in Europe, including suggestions to provide public subsidies and consolidate EU cloud offering and new rules and guidelines to encourage data sharing across Europe.

The Digital Strategy provides an overview of all the Commission’s related actions including a pledge to promote the climate neutrality of data centres by 2030.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and Head of Office, Christian Borggreen:

“We welcome the European Commission’s laudable ambitions and today’s strategies.

We are committed to helping EU leaders ensure that the digital transformation will power Europe’s economies and help find solutions to global challenges.”

“We are encouraged that the Commission will now carefully assess its policy ideas and engage with stakeholders to make sure its plans improve online rights, investments and innovation in Europe.”

