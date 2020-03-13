A/V Services, EU, News & Events

CCIA Europe Offers Recommendations On How To Calculate European Audio Visual Works 

BY Heather Greenfield
March 13, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) contributed to the European Commission’s consultation on new guidelines under the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) today.

A main issue to resolve is how to calculate the share of European works in the catalogues of video on demand (VOD) services. CCIA said the same regulations should not apply to linear and VOD services as the features for consumers are different.

CCIA recommended that one movie or TV show should count for one title regardless of the number of episodes. This way TV shows with lots of episodes would not get disproportionate weight. CCIA also called on the Commission to calculate the share of European works with respect to a single VOD service across all the different distribution methods of a single provider. This would ensure there is not discrimination based on content type and would better protect against fragmenting the Digital Single Market.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Senior Manager of Public Policy Victoria de Posson: 

“CCIA is committed to work with the European Commission on the audiovisual and media services guidelines to establish a fair and balanced method of calculation for the share of European works.” 

Related Articles

News & Events, White Papers & Reports, ,

CCIA Releases Study “An unraveling of the Digital Single Market; A review of the proposed AVSMD”

Nov 18, 2016

Brussels, BELGIUM — In its proposal to reform European audiovisual rules, the European Commission is proposing to implement cross-border levies on video on demand (VOD) services, a measure that would lead to a fragmentation of the Digital Single Market, according to a new report commissioned by the Computer & Communications Industry Association. The paper examines…

News & Events, , , , ,

Europe Offers Details On Regulatory Plans For Online Services, Digital Single Market

May 25, 2016

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission has announced a slew of regulatory plans aimed at the digital economy and tech economies Wednesday. The new rules could impact everything from online platforms to online video and music to privacy. For companies it could mean more liability risk for what Internet services’ customers do online and extra…