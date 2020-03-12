Comments, Letters And Testimony, News & Events

CCIA Offers OMB Draft Comments On Artificial Intelligence

BY Heather Greenfield
March 12, 2020

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments on Artificial Intelligence today in response to a request from the Office of Management and Budget. CCIA said the principles that OMB has proposed in the Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Applications provide a strong foundation for federal agencies to craft regulations while maintaining the regulatory flexibility that companies need to innovate.

CCIA also advised that any new regulations be technology-neutral, and apply to outcomes rather than prescribing specific technical practices.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA commends this forward-looking guidance for agencies. The first question regulators should ask is whether a new technology truly raises new issues that go beyond the scope of existing regulations. If concerns can be addressed with the tools we have, we need not reinvent the wheel. AI stands to make dramatic contributions to our society and our economy. But trust is necessary for the adoption of new technologies, and this is why the tech sector is taking policy concerns raised by AI very seriously.”

