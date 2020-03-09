CCIA Tech Industry Delegation Meets Incoming German EU Presidency, Shares Recommendations

BY Heather Greenfield

Berlin, Germany — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is leading a delegation of tech companies to meet with German politicians and senior officials ahead of Germany taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1. CCIA Europe will also present its EU tech policy recommendations published today.

Germany takes over the EU Presidency at a crucial time when the European Commision is expected to present legislative proposals ranging from Artificial Intelligence, to data and a Digital Services Act.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and Head of Office Christian Borggreen:

“Germany’s EU Presidency is an opportunity to ensure Europe remains an innovative, competitive and an attractive place to start and grow a business and to invest. Technology is key to enable this vision and to help solve societal challenges such as climate change and boost industrial competitiveness. We are committed to working with the German government to help translate this shared vision into reality.”