Tech Industry Raises Concerns with India’s Proposed Data Protection Bill

BY Heather Greenfield
March 6, 2020

Washington — A group of 15 trade associations sent a letter to India policymakers this week expressing concerns with the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill. 

In comments to the Parliamentary Committee last week, the Computer & Communications Industry outlined its specific concerns with the Bill and ways it departs from ongoing global discussion on data privacy. CCIA also has raised concerns with the development of this policy in its 2019 NTE submission to USTR. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We respect India’s position as a technology leader and its goals to protect personal data in this proposed legislation. Industry has concerns that vague definitions on different categories of data, and a lack of clarity regarding localization requirements will constrain companies from entering the growing digital market in India. Further, disclosure requirements to the government pose privacy concerns for users and may undermine the goals of this legislation.”

 

