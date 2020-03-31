News & Events, Taxes & Trade

USTR Releases Annual Report Identifying Digital Trade Barriers

BY Heather Greenfield
March 31, 2020

Washington — The U.S. Trade Representative has issued its annual National Trade Estimates (NTE) report that noted the expanded use of digital trade barriers by trading partners. For the 2020 Report, USTR reiterated concerns with the rise in digital services taxes, restrictions on cross-border data flows and data localization requirements, Internet censorship, and online content-based regulations. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association had offered USTR examples of new, pressing digital trade barriers as part of trade officials’ annual request for comments last October. CCIA has advocated on removing trade barriers for the tech industry since 1972. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The NTE Report plays a valuable role in identifying and addressing barriers for Internet services and Internet-enabled businesses. CCIA supports the renewed attention to digital trade barriers in the 2020 report, and the commitment to negotiate strong, binding digital trade rules in trade negotiations.” 

