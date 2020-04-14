CCIA Applauds Free File Alliance, Congressional Leaders for Technology To Speed Up Stimulus Checks for Non-Tax Filers

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance have partnered to ensure that those who are not required to file federal income taxes can still quickly receive COVID-19 relief payments from the IRS. House Ways & Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Ranking Member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, asked the commercial tax software industry last Thursday, April 7, to develop an online tool so that non-filers could still quickly receive Economic Impact Payments from the IRS. Alliance-provided technology was launched on the IRS website within 24 hours.

Reps. Neal and Brady announced the online tool and thanked the Free File Alliance for quickly delivering this solution and stepping in to aid the government in this challenging time.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association promotes the Free File program during tax season. Intuit, which produces TurboTax, is a member of CCIA. Through the IRS-Free File Alliance public-private partnership, millions of lower income Americans receive free access every year to some of the most up-to-date, secure commercial online tax software products on the market at no cost.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“As the nation responds to the health crisis, the technology community continues to do its part. Together, the IRS and its Free File Alliance partners have ensured that members of the public can promptly receive stimulus funds at this critical time.”