CCIA Joins 28 Global Associations To Call For Essential Worker Guidelines

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined 28 international business organizations in a statement asking governments to adopt guidance for communications and essential workers as they help with response to the pandemic.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“As technology services and telecom providers help to keep businesses, educational institutions, and families connected during the pandemic, governments should provide clear guidelines on essential workers to ensure that employees in critical roles in these sectors are able to perform their jobs.”