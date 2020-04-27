News & Events

CCIA Offers Praise For House Commerce Bill Promoting Secure 5G Networks

BY Heather Greenfield
April 27, 2020

Washington — House Energy and Commerce Committee members introduced a bill Friday designed to speed deployment of open standards-based, interoperable 5G networks through trusted sources. House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore., along with committee members Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Doris Matsui, D-Calif., have introduced the “Utilizing Strategic Allied Telecommunications Act of 2020.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has promoted competition in telecommunications and equipment markets for decades. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“This legislation would promote a more competitive and secure supply chain for the nation’s 5G networks. The pandemic has demonstrated the value of high speed broadband and Congress should take steps to ensure greater competition in the development of the necessary 5G infrastructureof the future.”

