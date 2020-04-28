CCIA Recommendations on Negotiating Priorities for U.S-Kenya Trade

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Following USTR’s announcement in February that the United States would seek to negotiate a trade deal with Kenya, the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with USTR outlining trade priorities for digital services in an agreement.

The comments discuss the needs for an intellectual property chapter that ensures protections for online intermediaries and includes limitations and exceptions necessary for the development of next-generation tech like AI, and the need for a strong digital trade chapter that enables cross-border data flows and provides certainty for U.S. service exporters.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA welcomes the announcement of these trade talks. These negotiations offer an opportunity to build off the progress made in recent trade deals toward a sound framework for digital trade flows around the world.”