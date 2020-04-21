Internet Governance, News & Events

Leading European Food Delivery Platform Wolt Joins CCIA Europe

BY Heather Greenfield
April 21, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes its newest member Wolt. Wolt was recently ranked the second fastest growing company in Europe by the Financial Times. The highly popular food-delivery platform was founded in 2014 in Helsinki, Finland. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President Christian Borggreen:

“We are excited to welcome Wolt to our membership. We are delighted that this fast growing European online platform will help drive and support our advocacy for a thriving European digital economy.”

The following can be attributed to Wolt Head of Public Policy is Samuel Laurinkari:

“We are looking forward to bringing in the perspective of a Nordic high-growth technology company to CCIA’s work in Brussels. As many of the 22 markets we currently operate in are EU Member States, we think it is important for us to help develop EU-wide rules that work for our restaurant partners, our courier partners, our customers, us, and the broader society.”

Related Articles

A/V Services, EU, News & Events, ,

CCIA Europe Offers Recommendations On How To Calculate European Audio Visual Works 

Mar 13, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) contributed to the European Commission’s consultation on new guidelines under the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) today. A main issue to resolve is how to calculate the share of European works in the catalogues of video on demand (VOD) services. CCIA said the same…

CCIA, EU,

New Members: CCIA Europe Welcomes Samsung Electronics and Zebra Technologies

Jun 12, 2018

Brussels, BELGIUM  — Zebra Technologies is the latest company to join the Computer & Communications Industry Association. Zebra Technologies manufactures and sells innovative mobile computing solutions to businesses. Longtime member CCIA member Samsung Electronics has expanded to global membership. Samsung is a multinational electronics company known worldwide for its popular consumer electronics, home appliances, semiconductors…