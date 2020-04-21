Leading European Food Delivery Platform Wolt Joins CCIA Europe

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes its newest member Wolt. Wolt was recently ranked the second fastest growing company in Europe by the Financial Times. The highly popular food-delivery platform was founded in 2014 in Helsinki, Finland.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President Christian Borggreen:

“We are excited to welcome Wolt to our membership. We are delighted that this fast growing European online platform will help drive and support our advocacy for a thriving European digital economy.”

The following can be attributed to Wolt Head of Public Policy is Samuel Laurinkari:

“We are looking forward to bringing in the perspective of a Nordic high-growth technology company to CCIA’s work in Brussels. As many of the 22 markets we currently operate in are EU Member States, we think it is important for us to help develop EU-wide rules that work for our restaurant partners, our courier partners, our customers, us, and the broader society.”