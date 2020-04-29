USTR Releases Notorious Markets Report

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released its annual Notorious Markets Report identifying online and physical marketplaces that reportedly engage in and facilitate piracy and counterfeiting. USTR also released the 2020 Special 301 Report.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association is an international trade association which has members that enforce policies aimed at reducing piracy and counterfeit products online. In comments given to the U.S. Commerce Department last year, CCIA identified a number of existing policies and tools in place by Internet services.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Internet services continue to improve existing measures and deploy new tools that address counterfeits and infringement online. These services also collaborate extensively with rightsholders and brand owners, and have established programs that encourage information sharing between stakeholders to further strengthen enforcement.

“It is discouraging that the Administration chose to include Amazon domains with robust anti-counterfeits and anti-infringement practices in the Notorious Markets Report. Comparing a U.S. business with industry-leading practices to rogue offshore operators undermines the legitimacy of the report.”