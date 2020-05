BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Upon FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr’s announcement today of the 5G Upgrade Order, the following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers:

“Recent events have shown that reliable networks are necessary for Americans to work and learn remotely. Upgrading to 5G networks is a critical step in building the infrastructure needed for the 21st century, CCIA supports the Commission’s efforts to facilitate 5G deployment.”