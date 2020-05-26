CCIA Supports House Amendment to Protect Americans’ Browsing Data from Warrantless Collection

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The House is expected to vote this week on a bipartisan amendment to H.R. 6172, the “USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020.” The amendment, brought by Representatives Lofgren (D-CA) and Davidson (R-OH), would protect Americans’ private internet browsing and search data from warrantless collection under Section 215 of the USA PATRIOT Act. A version of this amendment recently received 59 votes in the Senate, falling one vote short of adoption.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has fought against government overreach on surveillance for more than a decade. CCIA supports the amendment, which will help protect the sensitive activities of internet users from unreasonable government intrusion. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Congress must ensure that any exercise of government surveillance authority is balanced to protect Americans’ vital civil liberties. We are encouraged by ongoing bipartisan collaboration on surveillance reform and urge members of Congress to deliver a win for internet users by adopting the Lofgren-Davidson amendment to the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act.”

For media inquiries, please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org