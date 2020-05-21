Digital Economy, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Welcomes House Members’ Focus On Advancing Emerging Technologies

BY Heather Greenfield
May 21, 2020

Washington — Several members of the House of Representatives have begun introducing bills aimed at ensuring the US remains competitive in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. The bills are part of the Emerging Technology Agenda announced earlier this month by House Energy and Commerce ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Consumer Protection subcommittee leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for conditions that promote competition in innovation for more than 45 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Emerging technologies from AI to drone deliveries have been helping during the pandemic and promise more benefits in the future for both consumers and the economy. We applaud  Ranking Member Walden, Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, and other Energy and Commerce members for envisioning how the US can maintain leadership in these technologies as they are developed and used, and look forward to working with them on these critical issues.”

For media inquiries, please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org

