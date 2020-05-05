CCIA Welcomes Launch of U.S-UK Trade Talks

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the start of negotiations for a U.S.-UK Trade Agreement.

CCIA filed comments last year with the United States Trade Representative outlining digital trade priorities, encouraging USTR to build off progress made in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and establish strong rules for digital commerce.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“In these uncertain times, enhanced coordination and dialogue among our trading partners is critical. CCIA welcomes the shared commitment between the U.S. and UK to persevere and begin trade negotiations at this time. These parties should seek an agreement that reflects the shared commitment to enabling innovation in next generation technology.”