Senate Advances USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act with New Surveillance Reforms

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Senate has voted to reauthorize expired authorities allowing federal government surveillance of Americans with additional reforms to legislation that the House previously passed.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has fought the unreasonable expansion of government surveillance for more than a decade. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA welcomes the Senate’s bipartisan adoption of reforms to support the representation of Americans’ rights in proceedings before the FISA Court. As the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act returns to the House, lawmakers should work to ensure that electronic surveillance authorities are subject to appropriate oversight and accountability, and protect all Americans’ civil liberties.”

