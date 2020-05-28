Internet Freedom, News & Events

White House Expected To Issue Executive Order Targeting Online Speech

BY Heather Greenfield
May 28, 2020

Washington – According to various news reports, President Trump is expected to issue an executive order seeking to roll back the liability protections that have allowed users to post content online. 

Reports of an executive order come days after Twitter applied a fact-check notice adjacent to accusations from President Trump via Twitter about alleged voter fraud.

Note: This release precedes publication of the Executive Order and relies upon informal accounts of its contents.  

Internet companies faced criticism after the last election over not doing more to remove fake news and misinformation campaigns by foreign actors and others. Even as digital services have continued to improve methods for identifying and removing material that violate terms of service, they have received criticism from policymakers of all political perspectives that these efforts do too much and too little.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated against government censorship of the internet for more than 20 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Social media services are engines of free expression for all political identities, and Internet users, including the President, can choose from a variety of platforms to express their views. 

“All Americans should be concerned to find a U.S. president issuing executive orders in response to a company that challenges the veracity of his statements. Social media companies — and all Americans — have an inviolable right to comment on what our government says. Ultimately we have to ask: are we a nation that tolerates its President retaliating against private companies for questioning his words?  

“Retaliation against the private sector for fact-checking leadership is what we expect from foreign autocracies, not the United States.  If consistent with current reports, this order would be profoundly un-American and a blight on our free speech traditions.”

For media inquiries, please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org

 

Related Articles

Internet Freedom, News & Events, ,

White House Issues Executive Order Aimed At Online Speech, Social Media Companies

May 28, 2020

Washington – President Trump escalated his threat to free speech online today. From the Oval Office, Trump denounced social media, expressing his desire to shut Twitter down.  The President then explained why he relied on social media so heavily to directly reach a broad audience. Trump made these remarks as he signed an executive order…

News & Events, , ,

CCIA To Testify At Senate Hearing Tuesday On Copyright Enforcement In Other Countries

Mar 10, 2020

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Intellectual Property Subcommittee will hear from witnesses Tuesday about how other countries handle online copyright infringement and liability for what users post online. Europe has enacted copyright regulations recently that are out of sync with balanced copyright measures followed by the U.S. like the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and the…

News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

CCIA, 4 Associations Send Letter Warning Of Encryption, Safety Risks Of New Bill

Mar 5, 2020

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter signed by 4 other associations warning Congress of the collateral dangers of altering the law that gives internet companies legal certainty to remove nefarious content. Under current law companies are granted liability protections which enable them to remove offensive content. Now several Senators are…