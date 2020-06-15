Arthur Sidney Joins CCIA As Vice President of Public Policy

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Arthur Sidney takes over as Vice President of Public Policy at the Computer & Communications Industry Association Monday, assuming a role previously held by President Matt Schruers. Sidney served as chief of staff to Congressman Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and will coordinate the Association’s public policy at a time when digital technology is rapidly becoming one of America’s most important exports.

As the Congressman’s chief legal and policy advisor, Sidney advised Johnson on trade, technology and telecommunications issues. Previously he handled international trade issues at the Commerce Department’s Office of the Chief Counsel for Import Administration, represented the agency before federal courts and international tribunals, and advised the International Trade Administration on measures including the Tariff Act of 1930.

Sidney has also taught as an adjunct professor at the American University’s Washington College of Law.

CCIA began advocating on tech policy issues in 1972 and opened its Brussels office in 2009.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Arthur brings extensive legal and policy expertise, having served the public in crucial roles in the U.S. Government. We look forward to drawing upon his abilities as technology industries play an increasingly important role in the economy.

“Arthur will be instrumental in CCIA’s advocacy at a time when policymakers are increasingly focused on tech policy. It’s more important than ever that efforts to modernize technology law and policy support economic growth and opportunity.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney:

“I am excited to be joining CCIA’s advocacy team during this crucial time for tech policy. I look forward to working on the cutting- edge technology issues that affect people across the globe. Technology issues are critical to innovation and the economy and I am glad to be able to work on these important issues at this time.”

For media inquiries please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org