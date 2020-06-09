CCIA Applauds FCC Vote to Promote 5G Deployment

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The FCC has voted to approve the 5G Upgrade Order announced last month by Commissioner Brendan Carr. The order will facilitate updating regulations to help broadband providers deploy 5G wireless networks across the United States.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported expanded access to high speed internet for decades. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA appreciates the FCC’s action to facilitate 5G deployment. As more people turn to the internet to maintain communication and business operations during the pandemic, we have seen how crucial fast, reliable networks are. Modernizing regulations to promote faster deployment of 5G networks will help consumers get access to the reliable networks needed in a 21st century economy.”