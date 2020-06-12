CCIA Comments Support the EU’s Approach on Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the European Commission’s approach to Artificial Intelligence in comments filed today responding to the Commission’s public consultation.

CCIA sent a letter in January with its recommendations on how a proportionate and risk-based EU approach to AI framework can maximise the benefits of AI, while also mitigating risks. In February, we welcomed the European Commission’s White Paper on AI.

The Commission considers ‘prior conformity assessment [which] could include procedures for testing, inspection or certification.’ CCIA’s comments cautions against lengthy, bureaucratic approval processes. Companies should be responsible for the compliance and testing of so-called ‘high risk’ applications, based on the EU requirements, prior to EU market introduction. Authorities can conduct ex post intervention when required and in limited circumstances.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Christian Borggreen:

“We appreciate the EU’s proportionate and risk-based approach to create European excellence and public trust in AI. We are encouraged by the EU’s plans to build international alliances with like-minded partners.

“To better encourage development of AI innovation, in line with the EU’s ambitions, we would suggest a more nuanced and proportionate definition of so-called ‘high-risk’ AI applications.

“A possible requirement for AI applications to undergo a lengthy, bureaucratic approval process could encourage European startups to launch elsewhere and keep Europe behind in the global AI race.”