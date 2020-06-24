CCIA Expresses Concern Over New Senate Bill To Weaken Encryption

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — A bill to give law enforcement more access to personal data with fewer legal protections for citizens has been introduced in the Senate Tuesday. Senators Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., have announced the “Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act.” The bill would compel device manufacturers and providers to build products with encryption back doors in order to produce data requested by government officials.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents device makers, internet services and telecommunication companies, has supported strong encryption for decades. In December, CCIA joined 100 other organizations from around the world in a letter to officials in Australia, the U.S. and U.K., expressing concern about misconceptions regarding encryption.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Encryption is a critical line of defense between Americans and bad actors worldwide. Obliging technology providers to weaken products for law enforcement convenience would leave millions of Americans vulnerable to hackers, criminals, and foreign threats.”

“As more Americans adopt digital services to work, study, conduct business, and connect with loved ones in response to the ongoing pandemic, the security of these communications grows increasingly vital. This would be a particularly unfortunate moment to weaken protections that keep us all safe.”