CCIA Raises Privacy and Security Concerns Regarding Brazil’s Proposed ‘Fake News’ Law

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Senate of Brazil is likely to soon consider Bill number 630/2020, the “Fake News Law” ostensibly aimed at combating online disinformation. Recent amendments to this legislation have raised significant privacy and security concerns among Brazilian experts and pose risks to citizens and organizations doing business in Brazil. Requirements include the expansive collection of personal information from users in order to open social media accounts as well as strict data retention and localization mandates that would compel that organizations maintain databases of user information within Brazil.

CCIA has long supported the free movement of data across borders. Broad data localization mandates can increase security risks for companies operating at a global scale, negatively impact the privacy interests of individuals, and restrict the ability of companies to participate and compete in the global marketplace.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Brazil is well situated to grow its digital economy while protecting consumers, but will require an overall strategy that is consistent with domestic law and global norms. Unfortunately, the proposed ‘Fake News’ bill contains measures on data localization and privacy that would limit Brazil’s digital economy by erecting barriers to companies doing business internationally.”