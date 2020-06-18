CCIA Statement on Negotiations on Global Tax Reform

BY Heather Greenfield

The following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association Vice President and Head of CCIA’s European office in Brussels Christian Borggreen:

“We continue to support global tax reform. The high level of ambition and complexity of these international negotiations means that this process will take time.

“As governments seek to finance their economic recoveries they should not impose special taxes on other countries’ companies as that would lead to trade confrontation.”

