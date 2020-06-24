CCIA Welcomes EU Report On GDPR Enforcement Deficiencies

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today the European Commission released its first full assessment of Europe’s data protection rules. After two years of application, the European Commission highlighted several deficiencies related to the enforcement of Europe’s data protection rules.

As CCIA has pointed out previously, the European Commission also takes issue with the lack of appropriate funding for data protection authorities. The report also raises concerns about the lack of consistent enforcement and implementation across Member States, including uneven guidance for companies and consumers, missing tools to transfer data outside the EU, and enforcers using scarce resources on procedures outside their jurisdiction. Overall, the report points out that “developing a truly common European data protection culture between data protection authorities is still an ongoing process”.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Senior Policy Manager Alex Roure:

“We welcome the European Commission’s thorough but critical assessment of the enforcement of GDPR and we support its plans to remedy the situation. Two years after GDPR entered into force companies and consumers still lack clear guidance from enforcers which too often take diverging, national actions.”

