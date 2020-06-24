Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Welcomes EU Report On GDPR Enforcement Deficiencies

BY Heather Greenfield
June 24, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today the European Commission released its first full assessment of Europe’s data protection rules. After two years of application, the European Commission highlighted several deficiencies related to the enforcement of Europe’s data protection rules. 

As CCIA has pointed out previously, the European Commission also takes issue with the lack of appropriate funding for data protection authorities. The report also raises concerns about the lack of consistent enforcement and implementation across Member States, including uneven guidance for companies and consumers, missing tools to transfer data outside the EU, and enforcers using scarce resources on procedures outside their jurisdiction. Overall, the report points out that “developing a truly common European data protection culture between data protection authorities is still an ongoing process”.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Senior Policy Manager Alex Roure:

“We welcome the European Commission’s thorough but critical assessment of the enforcement of GDPR and we support its plans to remedy the situation. Two years after GDPR entered into force companies and consumers still lack clear guidance from enforcers which too often take diverging, national actions.”

For media inquiries, please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org

 

Related Articles

News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

CCIA Supports House Amendment to Protect Americans’ Browsing Data from Warrantless Collection

May 26, 2020

Washington — The House is expected to vote this week on a bipartisan amendment to H.R. 6172, the “USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020.” The amendment, brought by Representatives Lofgren (D-CA) and Davidson (R-OH), would protect Americans’ private internet browsing and search data from warrantless collection under Section 215 of the USA PATRIOT Act. A…

News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

Senate Advances USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act with New Surveillance Reforms

May 14, 2020

Washington — The Senate has voted to reauthorize expired authorities allowing federal government surveillance of Americans with additional reforms to legislation that the House previously passed. The Computer & Communications Industry Association has fought the unreasonable expansion of government surveillance for more than a decade. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:…

News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

CCIA, 4 Associations Send Letter Warning Of Encryption, Safety Risks Of New Bill

Mar 5, 2020

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter signed by 4 other associations warning Congress of the collateral dangers of altering the law that gives internet companies legal certainty to remove nefarious content. Under current law companies are granted liability protections which enable them to remove offensive content. Now several Senators are…