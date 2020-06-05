CCIA Welcomes Outcome of Telecommunications Council

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomed today’s meeting of European telecommunications ministers. Link to summary of their discussion. Ministers agreed that “digital infrastructure has proven to be resilient and robust during the COVID 19 crisis [but] that further investments in the digital infrastructure are necessary”. Ministers were also expected to broadly endorse the European Commission’s digital policy plans, including a forthcoming Digital Services Act, the promotion of trustworthy artificial intelligence, and the evaluation and review of existing competition rules in digital markets.

CCIA supports the intention to modernise and clarify rules for digital services through a Digital Services Act. We encourage the European Commission to propose a horizontal, principle-based Digital Services Act, which could be complemented by targeted, legislative and non-legislative measures.

CCIA also supports an evidence-based exploration of whether ex-ante market regulation is needed to ensure that markets undergoing digital transformation remain efficient, free of undue restraints, and that a level playing field is preserved.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We agree with Ministers that an accelerated digital transformation will be essential for Europe’s economic recovery, by creating jobs, new services and enhancing competitiveness.

We hope that any new regulatory measures, from artificial intelligence to digital services and data governance, will be evidence-based and proportionate, and foster innovation while empowering users.”