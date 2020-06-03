News & Events, Taxes & Trade

Industry Groups Offer Recommendation to G20 Digital Economy Ministers

BY Heather Greenfield
June 3, 2020

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined a number of global industry associations in a statement offering recommendations to the G20 Digital Economy Ministers. The G20 Digital Economy Ministerial is scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

For this year’s G20 Meeting of the Digital Economy Ministers, the Presidency of Saudi Arabia has set goals to build on the previous efforts of the G20 to encourage development of next generation technologies. Ministers have also sought to address the role of digital technology in responding to COVID-19 including facilitating research, building business resilience, and safeguarding jobs.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“CCIA welcomes the opportunity to build off previous efforts by G20 members to harness the potential of the digital economy, and encourages Ministers to pursue the policies that will facilitate innovation in emerging technologies to address global challenges.”  

“The pandemic has accelerated the digitalization of the economy, the G20 offers governments a more holistic way to address these issues.”

