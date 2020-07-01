CCIA Celebrates Effective Date of USMCA

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes today’s effective date of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA sets the standard for U.S. trade agreements in the 21st century. Robust rules in the agreement will bring North American commerce into the digital age and will enhance the growth of the Internet economy and all sectors empowered by online products and services.
