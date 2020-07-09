News & Events, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA Files Comments On Petition to FCC to Modernize Regulations To Get Devices To Consumers

BY Heather Greenfield
July 9, 2020

Washington — The FCC is accepting comments on a petition for rulemaking that would modernize the regulatory process for getting new devices to consumers. The Computer and Communications Industry Association filed comments today, saying that modernizing these rules would help the U.S. compete in the race to 5G, which is a top priority of the FCC.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“Modernizing this process would allow innovators to provide new, connected devices to users more quickly. At a time when more people are relying on technology for communication, commerce, and remote work and study, this FCC action will benefit consumers and businesses.”

