CCIA Files Letter to the FCC Supporting Opening a Rulemaking On 12 GHz Band of Spectrum

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer and Communications Industry Association and INCOMPAS filed comments with the FCC today asking the Commission to initiate a rulemaking on the 12 GHz band of spectrum, which has valuable uses for 5G wireless services. The letter was filed in response to an application for modifications from SpaceX, which, if granted, would prevent many of the potential 5G uses of this spectrum. A rulemaking on the 12 GHz band would enable the future of this valuable spectrum to be decided holistically.

