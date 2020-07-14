CCIA Offers Comments To USTR On Digital Tax Proposals

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The U.S. Trade Representative has asked stakeholders for feedback as part of its investigation into various overseas digital taxes, which target U.S. companies. USTR is already investigating a French digital tax and announced suspended tariffs when and if the tax is collected against U.S. companies early next year.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association welcomes scrutiny of the taxes identified in this investigation, and any discriminatory digital tax measures that target U.S. companies. In comments to USTR today, CCIA offered details on its concerns with each country’s digital tax plan, and encouraged the U.S. to consider a strong response to these measures.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The digital taxes identified in USTR’s investigation unjustly target US companies, and USTR acted appropriately in launching investigations last month. If countries persist in enacting these discriminatory taxes, they will not only risk further trade conflicts, but also undermine the critical work taking place at the multilateral level to achieve lasting, consensus-based tax reform.”