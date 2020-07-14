Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers Comments To USTR On Digital Tax Proposals

BY Heather Greenfield
July 14, 2020

Washington – The U.S. Trade Representative has asked stakeholders for feedback as part of its investigation into various overseas digital taxes, which target U.S. companies. USTR is already investigating a French digital tax and announced suspended tariffs when and if the tax is collected against U.S. companies early next year.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association welcomes scrutiny of the taxes identified in this investigation, and any discriminatory digital tax measures that target U.S. companies. In comments to USTR today, CCIA offered details on its concerns with each country’s digital tax plan, and encouraged the U.S. to consider a strong response to these measures. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The digital taxes identified in USTR’s investigation unjustly target US companies, and USTR acted appropriately in launching investigations last month. If countries persist in enacting these discriminatory taxes, they will not only risk further trade conflicts, but also undermine the critical work taking place at the multilateral level to achieve lasting, consensus-based tax reform.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

USTR Announces Sanctions Against France in Digital Tax Investigation

Jul 10, 2020

Washington — USTR has announced sanctions against France that will remain suspended until France starts collecting duties under the French digital services tax. This follows USTR’s conclusion in the Section 301 investigation into the French tax that the tax discriminated against US firms.  Several countries are in various stages of implementing digital taxes targeted at…

News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

CCIA Welcomes Launch of U.S-Kenya Trade Talks

Jul 7, 2020

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the start of negotiations for a U.S.-Kenya Trade Agreement.  CCIA filed comments earlier this year with the United States Trade Representative outlining digital trade priorities, encouraging USTR to build off progress made in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and establish strong rules for digital commerce.   The following can…

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA Statement on Negotiations on Global Tax Reform

Jun 18, 2020

The following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association Vice President and Head of CCIA’s European office in Brussels Christian Borggreen: “We continue to support global tax reform. The high level of ambition and complexity of these international negotiations means that this process will take time.  “As governments seek to finance their economic…