CCIA Remarks On Remarkable Life Of Congressman John Lewis

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Over the weekend, members of Congress and those who worked with Congressman John Lewis offered praise for his achievements as a leader for human rights. Outrage over Lewis’s beating during a 1965 civil rights march helped unite the nation against racial segregation, and Lewis continued as a leading voice for peace, law, order, and justice when he came to Capitol Hill later as a Congressman.

The following can be attributed to Computer and Communications Industry Association Board Chairman and CEO emeritus Ed Black:

“While I admired John during his early years as a leader in the many civil rights movement events in which his strength, character and commitment were forged, it wasn’t until he came to Washington as a fellow member of the Carter Administration, and as a neighbor, that I got to appreciate his warmth and humanity up close. He reinforced my belief that we should all strive to leave a legacy that echoes into the future and proclaims that faithful pursuit of fairness and respect for the rights and humanity of all must be the cornerstone of any great civilization.

“At their best, Internet companies strive to enable free expression that can support people, democracies and understanding across cultures. Lewis was a voice for freedom and non-violence and the rule of law — an example that is as crucial today as when he fought for civil rights decades ago. While our country chips away at vestiges of racism still, it is worth appreciating that we live in a free society that was made more free by him.”

“Praising Lewis without following up with meaningful action would be tragic. I urge Members of Congress to pass voting rights legislation as a fitting tribute to Lewis and his legacy.”