CCIA Welcomes Launch of U.S-Kenya Trade Talks

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the start of negotiations for a U.S.-Kenya Trade Agreement.

CCIA filed comments earlier this year with the United States Trade Representative outlining digital trade priorities, encouraging USTR to build off progress made in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and establish strong rules for digital commerce.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA welcomes the launch of trade negotiations with Kenya, and encourages USTR to use this opportunity to negotiate an agreement that can serve as a model going forward in the region to fully realize the benefits of digitally-enabled ecommerce.”